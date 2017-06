(WTNH) — Gmail users, listen up.

Google officials say they will no longer scan your emails in order to send you personalized ads.

The company announced the change in a blog post on Friday.

Privacy advocates have long criticized Google’s practice of using email data to tailor advertising.

Now, you’ll still see targeted ads in Gmail, but they’ll be using information from other sources like web searches or YouTube.

The change will go into effect later this year.