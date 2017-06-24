Home management made easy

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Owning a home can be tough but this morning we had co-founders of Hinged.com, Tye Schlegelmilch and Bill Green, stop by our studio to give you tips to make maintaining a home a little bit easier.

To hear what tips they had to offer watch the video linked above.

At Hinged.com, homeowners can sign up for a free home inspection, then easily find, hire, schedule and pay for everything under the sun for their home and property, from all manner of repairs to yard and pool maintenance, etc., and can pay for all of the above via credit card with the click of a mouse via Hinged’s secure system (think points galore!) It makes hiring a contractor as easy as getting an Uber car, and is 100% free for homeowners.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s