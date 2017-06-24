Life Star responds to motorcycle and pedestrian accident in Goshen

GOSHEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Life Star has responded to a motorcycle versus a pedestrian accident in Goshen on Saturday afternoon.

#CTtraffic: Ives Rd near Beach St Goshen expect Rd or lane delay/closure for motorcycle vs ped crash. Life Star enroute for unknown injuries — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 24, 2017

According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to the accident at 3 p.m. to the accident scene. Police confirm Life Star has responded, but the severity of the injuries are unknown.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area for either delays or possible road closures.

