Life Star responds to motorcycle and pedestrian accident in Goshen

GOSHEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Life Star has responded to a motorcycle versus a pedestrian accident in Goshen on Saturday afternoon.

According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to the accident at 3 p.m. to the accident scene. Police confirm Life Star has responded, but the severity of the injuries are unknown.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area for either delays or possible road closures.

