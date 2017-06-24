Local school preventing teen substance abuse

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Keeping kids away from drugs and alcohol often seems like an ongoing challenge but one local school district is tackling it head on. This morning Ed Manfredi from Farmington Public Schools and Desirae Vasquez stopped by our studio to talk about their sober living initiative and the impact it is having on kids in our state.

Farmington school district has teamed up with FCD Prevention Works, the leading international non-profit provider of school-based substance abuse prevention services, to create a lasting impact on the students in their schools.

For more information on the program watch the video above.