CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A body has been recovered in the Long Island Sound on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the body was recovered in the sound about a mile south of Clinton.

The body was taken away from the scene and the Medical Examiner now has possession of it.

Officers say the body has not been identified, but they could tell that it is a male.

