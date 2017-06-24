Meriden PD donates wheelchair to injured dog

WTNH.com Staff Published:

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One very special pup is the new owner of a shiny new set of wheels.

This is Lizzy and her new wheelchair was given to her by the Meriden Police Department.

Lizzy was rescued from a dog fighting ring as a puppy along with her mother and siblings.

Her leg was so badly injured that it had to be amputated.

Owner Michele Gentile says her husband was walking Lizzy one night when Officer Busa stopped them to ask about the dog’s story. He said he wanted to get them a wheel chair for her.

“He was able to get donations and put a lot of his own money into it and on Wednesday, they delivered wheel, her custom wheelchair to help her be more mobile,” Gentile said.

Gentile says learning to use the chair has been a little challenging, but Lizzy is making progress. She has gotten used to hopping around on her three legs, but the hope is that this will help her get around even more.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s