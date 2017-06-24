Meriden PD donates wheelchair to injured dog

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One very special pup is the new owner of a shiny new set of wheels.

This is Lizzy and her new wheelchair was given to her by the Meriden Police Department.

Lizzy was rescued from a dog fighting ring as a puppy along with her mother and siblings.

Her leg was so badly injured that it had to be amputated.

Owner Michele Gentile says her husband was walking Lizzy one night when Officer Busa stopped them to ask about the dog’s story. He said he wanted to get them a wheel chair for her.

“He was able to get donations and put a lot of his own money into it and on Wednesday, they delivered wheel, her custom wheelchair to help her be more mobile,” Gentile said.

Gentile says learning to use the chair has been a little challenging, but Lizzy is making progress. She has gotten used to hopping around on her three legs, but the hope is that this will help her get around even more.