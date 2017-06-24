Middletown man violates protective order, has altercation with wife

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Middletown man is facing charges after an altercation with his wife.

According to police, there were reports of a physical domestic dispute happening outside on a sidewalk in Middletown on Friday. It was reported that a male was pushing around a female.

A witness in the area told police that 25-year-old Marcus Young was chasing his wife around, grabbing her by the arms repeatedly saying, “she’s got my card.” The witness told police that Young’s wife was trying to get away from him and ran into a building and locked herself in a bathroom in the basement. Young allegedly entered the building and waited while his wife was in the basement bathroom.

Young’s wife told officers that she and he had been married for a month and a half and that they live together in Middletown. She told them shes’ been abused by him in the past and he takes all of her belongings. At approximately 3 a.m., she took her belongings back and left their house.

At approximately 7 a.m., Young confronted his wife because he wanted some cards and a set of keys. His wife allegedly told him that those were her belongings and she began to walk away from him. Young then began to chase her while she attempted to run away. Police say Young grabbed the victim’s backpack and arms. Young’s wife said she tried running from him because she was scared for her safety and doesn’t know what her husband is capable of doing to her.

Young’s wife told police that she was the victim of a domestic dispute with her husband in May of this year and a protective order was issued. On the active protective order, Young’s wife is listed as the protected person and Young is listed as the respondent.

Young is facing a breach of peace charge, as well as a violation of a protective order charge. He will be held on $10,000 bond. He appeared in court on Friday.