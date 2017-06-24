North Haven PD mourns loss of K9 officer

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:
Courtesy: North Haven Police Department

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The North Haven Police Department is mourning the loss of a K9 officer on Saturday.

Zeus, an 8-year-old German Shepard died from complications related to a cancerous tumor in his stomach. According to police, Zeus’s tumor ruptured and he had extensive internal bleeding.

He was a member of the North Haven Police Department for more than six years.

He was also the department’s first K9 officer.

Zeus is credited with numerous successful searches and tracks of suspects.

Officers say Zeus’s passing is a great loss to the North Haven Police Department, as well as the community.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s