North Haven PD mourns loss of K9 officer

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The North Haven Police Department is mourning the loss of a K9 officer on Saturday.

Zeus, an 8-year-old German Shepard died from complications related to a cancerous tumor in his stomach. According to police, Zeus’s tumor ruptured and he had extensive internal bleeding.

He was a member of the North Haven Police Department for more than six years.

He was also the department’s first K9 officer.

Zeus is credited with numerous successful searches and tracks of suspects.

Officers say Zeus’s passing is a great loss to the North Haven Police Department, as well as the community.