Not much trouble in paradise

This is the time of the year where we get the heat…we get the humidity, and often times we get the rain showers that come out of nowhere. The higher the humidity, the more moisture available to give us torrential downpours. Tonight, as a weak front brought us more comfortable air, a few showers moved through. With that being said, tomorrow will surprise a few people who haven’t been paying attention to the weather recently. A few afternoon showers are possible anytime after 2pm. Our hour by hour forecast mostly shows us a few grey clouds moving through, but I do expect a few quick moving downpours during the afternoon.

After that, our forecast is as smooth sailing as they come through Wednesday. Sunshine, low humidity, and nice weather expected. Here is the trend for Inland Connecticut:

pm temperature trend inland1 Not much trouble in paradiseThe cool thing that you don’t see here is the overnight temperatures. They will end up in the 50s over the coming days so there is no need to run the air conditioners! Enjoy it, humidity returns later in the week.

