Plane crashes into daycare in Florida

WTNH.com Staff Published:

(WTNH) — A small plane crashed in Florida and slammed into a daycare. Fortunately, the daycare was closed at the time of the crash.

The plane appeared to pinwheel as it crashed into the building in Fort Myers. One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital. Both of them were on the plane.

“I saw this plane going really low. When he passed the trees, flipped over, hit the side of that building, did a somersault and blew up,” said a witness.

Another witness said, “ten, fifteen seconds after it hit, it had exploded pretty loud and engulfed in flames for a while, probably went off a couple of times after that and the flames just got bigger and bigger.”

Police say the plane took off from a nearby airport just before the crash.

Investigators are trying to figure out why that plane went down.

