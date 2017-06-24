Police identify the 2 people killed in the Waterbury car accident

Related Coverage 2 people killed in Waterbury crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police have released the names of the two people who were killed in the car accident in Waterbury on Friday morning.

According to police, a Mazda was traveling south on Route 73 approaching its intersection with East Aurora Street when it made a left turn from the left south bound lane of Route 73. They say the second vehicle, a Dodge Ram, was traveling north on the Route 8, exit 35 ramp approaching the intersection of East Aurora Street.

Police say as the Mazda was making its left turn, the truck crashed into the passenger side of the car.

Authorities say both occupants in the car, the driver, 75-year-old Katherine Wadman of Waterbury, and passenger, 25-year-old, Samantha Mallette of Watertown, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the truck, 32-year-old, Zachary Lessard, was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with a minor head injury and was later released. They say both the car and truck were towed to the police station for further investigation.

Officials say this is an active and ongoing investigation. They say at this time no charges have been filed.