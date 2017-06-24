Study: Children who play one sport more likely to get injuries

Published:

(WTNH) — Team sports are a great way to teach little ones about sportsmanship, but they can also lead to injuries.

One study conducted at Loyola University found the rising number of injuries among young athletes can be linked to several factors. Those factors include competitiveness, expanding number of travel teams, enthusiastic parents pushing too hard and the fact that young athletes are specializing in one sport at an earlier age.

The study stated kids are more likely to get a sports injury if they specialize in one sport.

