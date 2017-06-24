Troopers to conduct DUI patrols during the Independence Day weekend

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police Troop F will be conducting Drunk Driving patrols next weekend.

According to police, Troop F will conduct the patrols before and during the July 4th holiday weekend. They say the patrols will begin on Friday, June 30th and continue through Tuesday, July 4th.

Police say that additional State Troopers from the Westbrook Barracks will be working before and throughout that weekend to ensure the highest possible degree of safety for motorists during the holiday period.

Authorities say the driving under the influence (DUI) patrols will primarily consist of the troopers patrolling I-95 from Branford to Old Lyme, Route 9 from Old Saybrook to Middletown, and Route 66 in the town of Middlefield. They say the purpose of these patrols is the detection and apprehension of intoxicated drivers.

Police say, Lieutenant Eric Peck, the Commanding Officer of Troop F, would also like to advise motorists that in addition to the enforcement of Drunk Driving laws, police are enforcing the state’s seat belt and distracted driving laws, and other motor vehicle laws during the patrols.

Officials say excessive speed, intoxicated drivers, distracted drivers and the lack of seat belt usage needlessly claims the lives of motorists on Connecticut roadways every year. They say they will continue to utilize all of the resources they have to identify those operators who violate these laws and will take strict enforcement action against them.