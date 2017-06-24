Two arrested for physical altercation with Police

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people have been arrested for a physical altercation with New London Police on Saturday night.

Upon arrival in the parking lot area, the officer was approached by multiple people informing the officer that a woman who had attempted to intervene in the situation involving the child being was struck in the face by suspect.

The suspect, Ciara Subrian, struck the other female with her purse and then proceeded to punch the victim several times. When the officer approached Subrian, she struck the officer and the actively resisted while the officer tried to arrest her.

During this time, Robert Carrion-Rivera, interfered physically with the officer when Police were trying to apprehend Subrian. The officer called for assistance and when additional units arrived Carrion-Rivera fled the scene on foot.

The chase involved several officers and went through the Neptune Beach area, However, Police brought him into custody when he was located hiding behind a Bentley Avenue residence.

Subrian was arrested and charged with risk of injury, third degree assault, assault on a Police Officer, interfering with the Police, and breach of Police. She was also issued an infraction of the possession of marijuana.

Carrion-Rivera was charged with assault on a Police Officer, interfering with Police, third degree criminal mischief, and third degree criminal trespassing.