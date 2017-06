Related Coverage 2017 Connecticut 4th of July Fireworks Schedule

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The weather has forced East Haven to delay its Fourth of July celebration.

The town announced it will move the festivities back three hours to avoid the wet weather.

Any event that was scheduled to start at noon will now start at 3 p.m.

You can find a list of all of the Fourth of July Celebrations around the state here.