Workout out while on the sidelines

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – If your kids are out on the sports field this summer you might not be able to get to the gym as often as you would like. Shana Schneider from FitStyle by Shana stopped by the studio this morning to give us some FitStyle tips that we can use to get fit while we’re on the sidelines.

It’s a big chunk of time whether you’re out there for a game or for the practices; do the following to get active:

  • Stand: Stand up instead of sitting down and work the biggest muscle group in your body!
  • Step: Add a step touch or march. Great for any fitness level.
  • Squat: use a cue like when someone’s up to bat, try holding a squat for the duration of that time. That’s going to really work those thigh muscles.
  • Stretch: if you feel like taking a seat, use that time to stretch your hamstrings, hips and lower back.
  • Sip: Grab that water bottle! Make sure you stay hydrated. And, use the bottle as a light weight to do arm exercises.

