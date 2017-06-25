California nurse facing charges for allegedly beating two-year-old boy

(WTNH) — A nurse in California is facing charges after police say she was caught on camera beating a two-year-old boy.

The nurse was hired to care for the young boy who has special needs.

His mom and dad were at a basketball game for their other child when they saw the whole thing happen from a nanny cam app on their phone.

The nurse began hitting the boy who has a feeding tube and is non-verbal. She then rolled up a magazine and started hitting the toddler as he was crying.

The mother called police and raced home. When officers arrived they arrested the nurse.

The family is now suing the agency that employed her.