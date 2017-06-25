Canton Police are investigating a car crash after 2 people were killed

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Canton Police are investigating a car crash after two people were killed Saturday night.

Police say after receiving numerous calls about a two car accident on Route 44 near Colonial Road, emergency personnel arrived and located two significantly damaged motor vehicles.

According to police, three occupants were located in one vehicle and one was located in the second vehicle. They say emergency medical care was initiated for the occupants in both vehicles.

Authorities say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second occupant was pronounced dead at the hospital. They say the two other individuals sustained serious injuries.

Police say the identity of those involved are being withheld until their next of kin is notified. They say the roadway was closed so police could conduct an in depth examination of the scene, evidence collection and scene documentation by the North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Team.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation says the accident was cleared Sunday morning.

Canton Police Department says they were assisted by Canton Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance, Simsbury Volunteer Fire and Ambulance, Avon Volunteer Fire and Ambulance, Burlington Volunteer Fire Department Ambulance and UConn Ambulance.

According to police, this is still an active and ongoing investigation. They ask that anyone who may have witnessed the accident to call the Canton Police Department at 860-693-0221.