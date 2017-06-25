East Haven wrestling event to raise money for charity on Sunday

WTNH.com staff Published:

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Good is looking to tap out greed on Sunday.

In East Haven, a wrestling event is being held to help an Autism awareness charity.

A similar event was held back in April, but the wrestlers and charity say it was a scam.

The organizer of the first event was arrested Friday after police say 35-year-old James Raymond gave the wrestlers a check that bounced.

The event on Sunday starts at 3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Hockey Rink. The organizers hope to raise more than last time to try and right this wrong.

