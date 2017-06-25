Fatal accident takes place overnight on I-84 in Bethel

BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) — A fatal crash took place on I-84 during the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to police, two vehicles were involved in a crash that took the life of one of the drivers.

Police say one of the vehicles was pulled over to the right shoulder of the highway when a second vehicle collided with it.

The driver of the second vehicle, identified as Kurtis Liska, 27, of New Fairfield, was pronounced dead later at a local hospital.

The operator and passenger of the first vehicle reported no injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.