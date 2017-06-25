Firefighters respond to a structure fire in Portland

PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire at the Saint Clements Castle and Marina in Portland Sunday afternoon.

According to fire officials, firefighters were called to the wedding venue for a structure fire Sunday afternoon. Officials say that nearby towns such as Glastonbury, Middletown and East Hampton were called for mutual aid.

Officials say there is no word on injuries.

Information on the exact location of the fire on the property has not yet been released.

