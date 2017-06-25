Groton Police, Task Force arrest 3 on drug charges

By Published:
(Image: Groton Police Department)

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Groton Police and the Regional Community Enhancement Task Force arrest three on drug charges Saturday.

According to officials, Groton Town Police and the Task Force officers initiated an investigation after observing suspicious activity in and around a local Groton hotel.

Authorities say as a result of the investigation, three people were arrested and drugs, paraphernalia and U.S. Currency was seized.

Police say the following were arrested:

  • 28-year-old, Abdul Hakim Ali, of East Hartford, was arrested on many charges including, operating a drug factory, possession of heroin and destruction of evidence.
  • 25-year-old Eugene Findley, of Bloomfield, was arrested on many charges including, operating a drug factory, possession of heroin and destruction of evidence.
  • 24-year-old Nahphisah Fentress of East Hartford, was arrested on many charges including, operating a drug factory, possession of heroin and destruction of evidence

Officials say the Regional Community Enhancement Task Force is comprised of Detectives and Officers from southeastern Connecticut. They say the Task Force was formed to combat the heroin epidemic in the area and to improve the quality of life for citizens.

Police say that anyone with information regarding illegal drug activity is urged to contact their local police department. They say all calls will be kept confidential.

