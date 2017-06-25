Hoppin’ on the Elm City Party Bike

By Published: Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One of the hot new attractions in the Elm City this summer is the party bike. It’s a giant multi-seat bike where folks can be spotted peddling their way through New Haven’s streets drinking beer, listening to music, and getting a history tour.

Groups of 8-15 people can cruise on 2-hour rides. They have trained drivers to help steer the streets. They can also take folks to popular bars, restaurants and shops offering our guests drink specials. They’re also available for private tours.

For more about New England’s first party bike head to their website: ElmCityPartyBike.com or watching the video above.

