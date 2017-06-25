Is your back pain sciatica or do you need to stretch?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Sciatic nerve pain is one of the most over, and often self, diagnosed reason for back pain but that twinge might not be what you think it is. This morning head trainer at District Athletic Club Personal Trainers, Derek Marsette, stopped by our studio to teach us how to check for nerve pain and how to stretch out other aches and pains.

For more information, watch the video above or check out Derek’s original blog post, “Is it really sciatica? Focus on diagnosis, not the symptoms.

