Jordan Spieth wins the 2017 Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — For the first time in his young career, Jordan Spieth has won the 2017 Travelers Championship.

The 23-year-old Texan survived a late push from Daniel Berger to take the tournament’s title in a playoff. Spieth sunk a chip shot from the bunker on hole 18 to all but seal the victory. Berger ended his tournament in second place. Both golfers finished the tournament -12.

Sunday marked the final day of the tournament held at TPC River Highlands.

The total purse for the tournament was $6.8 million, with Spieth taking home $1.224 million.

The tournament was founded 65 years ago in 1952 as the Insurance City Open.