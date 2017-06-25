Jordan Spieth wins the 2017 Travelers Championship

Jordan Spieth hits his second shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands on Saturday, June 24, 2017, in Cromwell, Conn. (Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant via AP)

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — For the first time in his young career, Jordan Spieth has won the 2017 Travelers Championship.

The 23-year-old Texan survived a late push from Daniel Berger to take the tournament’s title in a playoff. Spieth sunk a chip shot from the bunker on hole 18 to all but seal the victory. Berger ended his tournament in second place. Both golfers finished the tournament -12.

Sunday marked the final day of the tournament held at TPC River Highlands.

The total purse for the tournament was $6.8 million, with Spieth taking home $1.224 million.

The tournament was founded 65 years ago in 1952 as the Insurance City Open.

