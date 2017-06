(WTNH) — One dog is embracing her outward appearance after being crowned the World’s Ugliest Dog on Saturday.

A Neapolitan Mastiff named Martha received the honor, beating out 13 other homely pets in California.

According to her handler, the droopy-faced 125 pound rescue dog is a “drooling, snoring, gassy, loud and silly girl.”

Along with the honor of the title, Martha gets $1,500, a trophy, and a trip to New York!

This was the 29th year the annual World’s Ugliest Dog contest was held.