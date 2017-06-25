Michael Jordan fan has crying LeBron James tattooed to leg

(ABC News) — Kalen Gilleese has a body full of tattoos that he has had inked for the past 12 years, but none of them earned national attention. That was until this week, when he got a crying LeBron James face on this right calf.

“I’ve heard from a lot of people that have seen it,” Gilleese said. “No matter what they think, they end by appreciating how well-done it is.”

Gilleese, who lives in Salt Lake City, is a Michael Jordan fan and doesn’t particularly like James.

“I think LeBron is in the top five of all time, but he’s not Jordan,” Gilleese said. “I just get ticked off by everyone saying that [he is]. And I absolutely hate how LeBron flops.”

Gilleese has bothered his friend Preston Schooley to get the tattoo for the past two months. Schooley is a tattoo artist at Blaque Salt Tattoo in Salt Lake City.

“After the Warriors won [the championship], I convinced him to do it on me,” Gilleese said.

On Wednesday, crying LeBron was inked on Gilleese, wearing Bulls shorts and Air Jordans, in about 3? hours. Schooley said he and Gilleese were laughing the whole time.

“He likes to be a troll and this does the trick,” Schooley said.

Next up for the remaining space on Gilleese’s body are sports heroes that he loves, including Barry Sanders, Wayne Gretzky and Joe Montana.