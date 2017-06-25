Michael Jordan fan has crying LeBron James tattooed to leg

By Published:

(ABC News) — Kalen Gilleese has a body full of tattoos that he has had inked for the past 12 years, but none of them earned national attention. That was until this week, when he got a crying LeBron James face on this right calf.

“I’ve heard from a lot of people that have seen it,” Gilleese said. “No matter what they think, they end by appreciating how well-done it is.”

Gilleese, who lives in Salt Lake City, is a Michael Jordan fan and doesn’t particularly like James.

“I think LeBron is in the top five of all time, but he’s not Jordan,” Gilleese said. “I just get ticked off by everyone saying that [he is]. And I absolutely hate how LeBron flops.”

Gilleese has bothered his friend Preston Schooley to get the tattoo for the past two months. Schooley is a tattoo artist at Blaque Salt Tattoo in Salt Lake City.

“After the Warriors won [the championship], I convinced him to do it on me,” Gilleese said.

On Wednesday, crying LeBron was inked on Gilleese, wearing Bulls shorts and Air Jordans, in about 3? hours. Schooley said he and Gilleese were laughing the whole time.

“He likes to be a troll and this does the trick,” Schooley said.

Next up for the remaining space on Gilleese’s body are sports heroes that he loves, including Barry Sanders, Wayne Gretzky and Joe Montana.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s