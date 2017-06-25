Missing Boater found in Stamford Harbor

By Published:

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A missing boater was found in Stamford Harbor Saturday night.

According to police, Stamford police, fire and EMS were dispatched around 11:35 p.m. Saturday night for a report of a boater unaccounted for in Stamford Harbor. They say the boat’s occupants noticed the boater was missing sometime after entering the harbor after it had traveled from New York.

Authorities say Stamford emergency services initiated both a shore-based and open water search effort. They say mutual aid resources were requested from the United States Coast Guard, Greenwich Police Department and Darien Police Department.

Officials say Stamford Fire Department’s Engine 1 crew noticed a reflective object in the water off the public dock behind John Boccuzzi Park off Southfield Ave. They say the crew directed the city’s fire boat to the object of interest where they then located the missing boater at 12:38 a.m.

According to authorities, the fire boat’s crew removed the victim from the water and began resuscitation efforts. They say the victim was transported to Stamford Hospital by Stamford EMS.

