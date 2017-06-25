Police find lost goat in Hartford neighborhood

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the Hartford Yard Goats may have been in Altoona on Sunday, there was at least one goat that was in the Capitol city.

HPD responds to the Blue Hills neighborhood on a report of a lost goat. Needing to find a temp home, the @GoYardGoats found a farm for us… pic.twitter.com/cnhJy7VzHB — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) June 26, 2017

According to Hartford Police they found the goat in the Blue hills neighborhood after receiving calls about a lost goat.

Hartford Police have confirmed that they have returned the goat to the its rightful owners.