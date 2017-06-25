Study: GOP won more votes but not consistently in districts

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Republican candidates for the Connecticut House of Representatives received more overall votes than Democrats in the 2016 election, but an Associated Press analysis shows Democrats managed to win in districts by larger margins.

The statewide average share of votes Democrats received in each district was 52.35 percent, compared to 47.65 percent for Republicans.

The GOP ultimately fell short of winning enough seats to finally control the House, which Democrats now govern with a slim 79-72 majority.

The AP scrutinized the outcomes of about 4,700 state House and Assembly seats up for election last year, using a statistical method of calculating partisan advantage. AP found a decided advantage for Republicans, including a slight one in Connecticut.

Republican House candidates received 763,824 votes in 2016, compared to 694,720 votes for Democratic candidates.

