This weeks beach and boating forecast

On Sunday night each week during the summer, I’m going to try and do a forecast for those of you who don’t have the typical 9-5 job, or have some time off to burn. Whether you have a boat, or have some time to head to the beach, how does the week look? Check it out:

Monday: Temperatures at the beach will get into the mid 70s with a high UV index. Out on the sound, seas will only be around a foot with WSW winds around 12 KT during the afternoon.

Tuesday: Heads up for some storms late in the day, otherwise it’s a good beach day with sunshine mixing with some afternoon clouds. Temps will be in the mid 70s again. Our seas get a bit more choppy around 2 feet during the afternoon thanks to some wind. Gusts to 20 kt likely.

Wednesday: Looking fantastic! Very few clouds, relatively calm winds. Our temps should get to near 80 with as strong of a sun angle as you get in Connecticut. Burn time is 15-30 minutes. Seas around 1 ft with high tide from around 1-3pm.

Thursday: A breezy day with winds gusting to 20 kt. As you can assume, that means rough seas are expected. While the weather will stay dry, it’s not the best day to be out on the sound. It is a great beach day with temperatures in the low 80s.

Friday: Back to the humid theme with scattered storms expected. It’s a great day to download the Stormteam8 app or get a NOAA radio! Seas will be very rough at around 3 feet during the morning, but will calm some in the afternoon. A high UV index is expected at the beach with humid conditions and temps in the low-mid 80s during the afternoon.