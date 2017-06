DURHAM, EAST LYME, and SALEM, Conn. (WTNH) — Three state parks in Connecticut have been filled to capacity on Sunday afternoon.

Park officials say Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham and Gardner Lake State Park in Salem are full and are closed to new vehicles as of 1:15 p.m.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is also saying Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme is closed for the same reason.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.