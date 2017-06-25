Tractor trailer rollover near exit 27A on I-95 N closes all lanes

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor trailer rollover has caused all lanes on I-95 N by exit 27A to close.

According to Connecticut State Police, the vehicle rolled over on the highway on Sunday evening.

All lanes in the Northbound direction have been closed as the incident is being investigated.

It is unknown if any injuries were suffered by the operator of the tractor trailer or by others on the highway.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Officials have not said when the highway is expected to reopen.