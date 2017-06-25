Tractor trailer strikes Suffield home

By Published:
--- FILE --- Suffield Police (Image: Facebook / Suffield Police)

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a collision after a tractor trailer crashed into a home on Sunday morning.

According to police, the truck went off the roadway and struck a home on Mountain Road. The vehicle did not penetrate the building.

The driver was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was inside the home at the time of the incident.

Traffic is expected to be congested in this area for several hours. Police are asking motorists to avoid the road if possible.

