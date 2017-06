GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — According to Amtrak, a tree on an overhead wire may cause some delays for some riders in eastern Connecticut.

The rail service confirmed via Twitter that a tree had fallen onto an overhead wire on Sunday afternoon, potentially causing problems for riders.

Fire crews from Groton have responded to the situation and are currently on the scene.

There have been no reports as to which services, if any, will be delayed.

There have been no injuries reported at this time.