“Untimely death” being investigated in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield police are continuing to investigate what they are calling an “untimely death” in Fairfield.

Officers responded to a call on Barlow Road on Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, they found the body of 36-year-old Ivanna Krekhtyak.

Police also found a child who appeared to have been strangled but is expected to be okay.

It is unclear how Krekhtyak died or how the child received the injuries.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.