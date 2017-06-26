1 dead, 2 seriously injured in I-395 crash in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died, and two others were seriously hurt after a crash along Interstate 395 in Norwich late Sunday night.

At 10:50 p.m., State Troopers from Troop E were dispatched to Interstate 395 in the area exit 18. Upon arrival, Troopers found a car severely damaged, with multiple injured people inside.

Through their initial investigation, Troopers determined that 32-year-old Christopher Fink, of Moosup, was driving northbound on Interstate 395 in the area of the Old Canterbury Turnpike overpass. Behind him in the right lane was another vehicle being driven by 32-year-old Victoria Berube, of Suffield, along with two passengers.

According to State Police, Berube was attempting to change lanes when she collided with Fink’s car in the left rear quarter. After the impact, Berube lost control of her vehicle and crossed over the northbound travel lanes into and through the metal beam guard rail, when her car then struck a cement support for the overpass. Troopers said Berube’s car came to a stop in the southbound travel lanes.

Berube and her rear seat passenger, 26-year-old Eric Lemieux, of Enfield, were transported to Backus Hospital with serious injuries. Berube’s front seat passenger, 25-year-old Benjamin St. Pierre, of Enfield, was pronounced dead at the scene. Fink was not hurt in the initial crash.

State Police are continuing their investigation.