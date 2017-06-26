$50,000 issued for info to help find killer in Waterbury

Related Coverage Man found shot to death inside parked car

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — July 23, 2016. That was the last time Caylia Cardona saw her boyfriend Cameron Chapman — the father of her 3 year-old daughter — alive.

“She shouldn’t have to grow up without her father,” Cardona said. “His life was too precious. He did nothing wrong. He worked. He provided.”

But, something went wrong last July for Chapman. He was found dead in his car outside his home on Willard and Dikeman Streets. He was shot.

Neighbors remember seeing police cars take over their neighborhood.

“You know, you hear about things in other places and you realize how close you are to any given situation, you know?” Ben Rhodes said. “I need personally to pray for their family because it’s a tough road they have to go down through.”

“We’re just looking for justice for him,” said Joy Chapman, Cameron’s mother. “That’s all we want is justice.”

Part of that justice is finally finding out who killed their loved one. That’s why Joy stood before media cameras on Monday, to send out another plea for anyone with information about her son’s death to come forward.

“Please just come forward, just come forward,” she said.

The family says each day that passes without any answers adds to their agony. Waterbury’s Deputy Police Chief says he wants to solve this case , but he admits it’s been frustrating with leads drying up.

“It’s a difficult case,” said Deputy Chief Fernando Spagnolo. “Cameron was a well-known musician in the city, well-liked by all and we’re having a very difficult time understanding why this occurred.”

The department and Waterbury’s State’s Attorney, Maureen Platt, agreed that this case would be helped enormously by reward money for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. That’s why a request was made to the governor’s office for help from the state. The governor responded by granting them $50,000 — the most that can be allocated under a state statute.

“We believe this case can be solved,” Platt said. “This is the type of case we feel where it would be instrumental in bringing closure to the family.”

Back in the neighborhood where Cameron Chapman was killed, old neighbors hope all that cash is enough incentive for someone to come forward and give his family the information they’ve been praying to get for almost a year now.

“I pray and hope for the best for them,” Rhodes said. “It takes time. It takes time.”