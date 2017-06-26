After cool start, June likely to be top-10 warmest in Bridgeport

Eight of the first nine days of June were at or below the normal temperature in Bridgeport. Since then, however, 15 out of 17 days have been at or above the normal daily temperature. As a result, this month is likely to go into the books as one of the top-10 warmest months of June on record in Bridgeport.

Through June 26, the average temperature was 70.8°, tying 1949 for the seventh warmest June on Record. The records in Bridgeport date back to 1949. It’s possible that a couple of warm days to end the month may get this June into a tie for fifth warmest at 71°. The warmest June on record was in 2008 when the average temperature was 72.2°. By comparison, the coolest June on record had an average daily temperature of 63.9° in 1982.

Looking ahead to July, the general weather pattern favors near to slightly cooler than normal conditions in most of the United States east of the Rockies. It also looks like it will be near or wetter than normal. The generally active pattern of passing cold fronts every few days is likely to continue for a few weeks. That should prohibit any extended (5-10 day) stretches of hot/humid weather in the Northeastern United States.