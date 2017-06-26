Amazon files patent for delivery drone stations

Related Coverage Amazon patents shipping label with built-in parachute for drone deliveries

(WTNH) — Online shopping giant Amazon has recently been playing with the idea of home deliveries of their products via drone.

Now, we’re seeing those plans potentially take shape as the company has filed a patent for beehive shaped towers they intend on placing around the country as nesting spaces for drones to take packages for delivery directly to homes. The patent was originally drawn up in 2015 but is just now being published.

Related Content: Amazon patents shipping label with built-in parachute for drone deliveries

These beehive towers would also allow for traditional truck deliveries and would also let customers to pick up their deliveries. It’s not clear yet whether these towers will become a reality.