App gives you money back for shopping certain products

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We all like to save money at the grocery store and nowadays there are all kinds of alternatives to clipping coupons. We are stretching your dollar with an app that gives you money back when you shop certain products.

If you’re a money-saver and looking to stretch your dollar a little further. Here’s an app that can help you save on groceries and other necessities.

It’s called MobiSave and it’s a free app that’s just one more way to save money at the grocery store. You select an offer on the app, snap a picture of your receipt and then you get the savings back in a PayPal account.

App representative Leigh Suresky says the savings are considerable.

“Consumers can save probably 50 cents up to 50 dollars a week. So, really great offers,” Suresky added.

She showed us how it works. You scan the app to see what offers they have, select the items you’re going to purchase, then when you actually buy it, scan the receipt and the app pays you the savings.

“You might see a dollar off popcorner, you might see 50 cents off your favorite hair care product. We also have generic offers, something like bananas. You can add that to your list also,” she said.

It doesn’t matter what store you shop and the savings may only be greater if the store you’re shopping in has a sale on the same product! The deals are always changing. There are offers from personal care, to beauty products to food. Suresky says all you need is a PayPal account to receive funds and the money comes back to you within an hour.

The app is a free download on android and i-phones.