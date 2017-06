WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A realtor was in for a surprise during a home inspection on Monday afternoon, and it had nothing to do with a cracked foundation or electrical problems.

The realtor saw a bear at a home listed for sale in West Hartford.

He says the bear knocked down a bird feeder and had some lunch in the home’s backyard.

There has been no word on whether the bear is included in the list price of the home.