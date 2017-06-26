Blumenthal proposes amendments to Senate health care bill

By Published:
- FILE - Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) (WTNH / Tom Parent)

HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) — As republican leaders in the U.S. Senate push for a vote this week on their health care bill, Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-CT,  is speaking out about changes he wants to see in the bill.

Since senate republicans revealed their health care bill last week, Connecticut’s senators have been looking for feedback from the people of Connecticut. Senator Richard Blumenthal says based on that feedback, he will propose at least three amendments to the bill this week.

“This plan is not a health care plan,” Blumenthal said at a Hartford press conference Monday morning. “It’s actually a tax cut.”

Democrats like Blumenthal have also called the Senate Republican’s health care plan “cruel” and “evil” for all the cuts it makes. Connecticut’s Senators criss-crossed the state in the past few days, holding what they call “Field Hearings.” They are gathering stories and worries from people who are afraid these cuts will mean they won’t be able to get health care coverage. Blumenthal says those stories are working on Republicans who are also worried about the bill.

“The more my republican colleagues listen and hear, the stronger their doubts are, expressed privately as well as publicly,” Blumenthal explained.

The Amendments he is proposing are: Eliminate the medicaid cuts, which hit the poor and elderly the most; Stop the proposed de-funding of Planned Parenthood; and maintain essential health benefits, preventing caps and limits and discrimmination based on pre-existing conditions.

Blumenthal says not only will the republican bill cost many their health care, but it will cost a lot of money as well. Maybe a billion dollars.

“That’s right a billion dollars that our taxpayers will have to bear because of the decimatingly cruel and costly cuts in health care,” Blumenthal said.

Republican leaders in the senate want to have a healthcare vote sometime this week. There is no indication, however, whether they are going to allow Senator Blumenthal or anybody else to amend that bill beforehand.

 

 

 

