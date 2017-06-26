Body of man pulled out of Long Island Sound in Clinton identified

Published: Updated:

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The body of a man pulled out of the Long Island Sound in Clinton over the weekend has been identified.

Officials say the man is 24-year-old Selvin Vasquez Enamarado of Suffolk County, New York.

According to police, Enamarado had disappeared last Sunday when his two person kayak overturned in the water. Two boaters found the body some distance from the shoreline at around 11:30 on Saturday morning and immediately contacted authorities.

The medical examiner has ruled his death as an accidental drowning.

