Brutality lawsuits against former Enfield officer settled

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Eight brutality lawsuits against a former Connecticut police officer have been settled.

The lawsuits against former Enfield officer Matthew Worden included accusations that he assaulted people after they had been restrained.

Worden was fired in 2014 after being caught on camera allegedly beating an unarmed suspect.

Town officials later changed the termination to a resignation, settling Worden’s grievance over his firing.

Enfield officials refuse to release details on the settlements. Worden’s attorney says his client did nothing wrong.