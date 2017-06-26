Canton Police have identified the 4 people involved in fatal Route 44 crash

Published: Updated:

CANTON, Conn. (WNTH) — Canton Police have identified the four people involved in the fatal Route 44 car crash Saturday night.

According to police, Canton Emergency Dispatch had received numerous reports of a two car accident on Route 44 near Colonial Road. They say when emergency personnel arrived they located two significantly damaged cars.

Police say 38-year-old, Robert Ransom and 66-year-old, Linda O’Connor, both of Tariffville died.

Authorities say 30-year-old, Addison Crowe of Windsor Locks has serious injuries at this time. They say 64-year-old, Norman Deangelis, of Goshen is in stable condition.

Canton Police say this case remains an active and ongoing investigation. They say anyone who may have witnessed the accident is urged to call the Canton Police Department at 860-693-0221.

