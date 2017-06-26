Child critically injured in Kansas City playground shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City, Missouri, police say a child was shot and critically injured during a shooting at a playground near an apartment complex, and another juvenile was being questioned.

Police said the victim of the shooting about 7 p.m. Sunday was less than 10 years old and sustained life-threatening injuries. That person’s medical status was not immediately clear Monday.

Details about the shooting were scarce Monday. A police spokeswoman, Sgt. Kari Thompson, says investigators “are trying grasp why this happened,” and how the juvenile questioned in the case managed to get a gun.

Messages left Monday with Kansas City police spokespeople were not immediately returned.

