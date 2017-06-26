Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence kicks off new campaign

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence kicked off a new campaign called “I Choose.”

The goal of the campaign is to inspire and empower boys and young men to stand up against domestic violence.

“I choose to teach my son that strong men are kind men…I choose…not to look the other way,” said numerous men in a promotional video.

The main message stems from the idea that violence is a choice and that with the right mentors and tools, boys can choose to rise above domestic violence.