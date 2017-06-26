Cruisin’ Connecticut – Ice Cream Week: Arethusa Farm Dairy

arethusa farm new haven ct ice cream

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week we’re celebrating “Ice Cream Week!” Why? Well… because it’s hot out, summer is here, and who doesn’t love a cone of the sweet stuff.

Later this week, we’re taking you on a journey along the Connecticut Ice Cream Trail, but first we’re kicking things off in New Haven. Our first stop brings us to Arethusa Farm Dairy. The actual farm is located in Litchfield, but we stopped by one of their dairy locations in New Haven.

Today, the farm is home to 300 cows, ranging from Holstein to Brown Swiss, and Jersey cows. You can enjoy from a wide variety of flavors at the dairy, including:

Pistachio, butter cream, rum raisin, coconut with dark chocolate chunks, almond toasted coconut, and various seasonal flavors.

You can visit Arethusa Farm Dairy at: 1020 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06510

