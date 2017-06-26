Expanded jellyfish exhibit at Maritime Aquarium

(WTNH)- The Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk has opened a newly expanded “Journey with Jellies” exhibit that features the most jellies of anywhere in the region. Many species never before seen will be featured as well as a Giant Pacific Octopus. They also still have the wildly popular “Jiggle a Jelly” tank where guests can safely touch a jellyfish. The Maritime Aquarium has been part of the community for nearly 30 years and has more than 300 species of animals in it’s care. It’s also the most affordable aquarium in New England. For more information on the exhibit and the aquarium, click here.

