Expanded jellyfish exhibit at Maritime Aquarium

(WTNH)- The Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk has opened a newly expanded “Journey with Jellies” exhibit that features the most jellies of anywhere in the region. Many species never before seen will be featured as well as a Giant Pacific Octopus. They also still have the wildly popular “Jiggle a Jelly” tank where guests can safely touch a jellyfish. The Maritime Aquarium has been part of the community for nearly 30 years and has more than 300 species of animals in it’s care. It’s also the most affordable aquarium in New England. For more information on the exhibit and the aquarium, click here.
WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.